Exmouth Festival 2019: food, drink, shopping and surprises

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 May 2019

The popular local snack van Lemon Jelli. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

The popular local snack van Lemon Jelli. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

Exmouth Town Council

Enjoy sampling food from around the world, relax at a licensed bar, give yourself a colourful festival look, and get some surprise entertainment along the way

The Bean Machine cafe. Picture: Exmouth Town CouncilThe Bean Machine cafe. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

One of the joys of going to a festival is not knowing where your next meal will come from - in the nicest possible way.

It's fun to wander around the food and drink stalls, looking at the menus and the dishes on display, smelling the cooking, and finally deciding what to try.

At the Exmouth Festival you can take a gastronomic tour of the world, with stalls selling Indian, Caribbean, Greek, Moroccan and Thai food, along with pizzas. Freshly ground coffee is available from The Bean Machine, ice cream from Divine Ices, and the alcoholic drinks are provided by two local bars, The Grapevine and Spoken, who will be taking card payments this year.

There are all sorts of other stalls to browse around. Goods on sale include clothing (some made from recycled materials), bags, wood carvings, sand art and children's toys. Anyone wanting to give themselves a 'festival' look can go in for body marbling and glitter, along with airbrush tattoos.

Local food stand, Gourmet Street Kitchen. Picture: Exmouth Town CouncilLocal food stand, Gourmet Street Kitchen. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

Several charities will also have stalls at the festival. It's a chance to find out more about the work they do locally, and how you can get involved if you would like to. Among them are the Devon Wildlife Trust, the Organ Donor Sign-up Campaign and the Woodland Trust. Exmouth Museum, currently fundraising to secure their building, will be hoping to collect some donations.

The Exmouth Raleigh Rotary Club is holding its teddy bear parachute drop on Monday, May 27, to raise money for the Bramble Ward at the RD&E hospital. Local residents are invited to register a teddy bear in advance for a minimum of £10; the cuddly toys will be dropped from a high truck-mounted platform in the Strand. There will be prizes for teddy bear owners who raise the most money.

As you walk around the festival, you may get a few surprises. This year there are some walkabout acts who will be roaming around, providing entertainment and a sense of the unexpected. Crystal ball manipulator Amy Amelia will be mingling with the crowds as a spring fairy. After dark, there will be light-up costumed stilt walkers. During the weekend there is also a comedy duo. On Saturday, they will be 'The Wardens' and on Sunday, 'The Tourists', spreading laughter and confusion wherever they go.

For full details about Exmouth Festival, visit www.exmouthfestival.co.uk

