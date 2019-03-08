Bands line up for Exmouth Festival 2109

There are plenty of bands performing on the main stage at this year's Exmouth Festival.

As well as the two main headliners, there are plenty of bands to look out for on the main stage throughout each day and evening. The programme includes a range of musical genres, and a mix of seasoned performers and exciting breakthrough acts. Here are some of the highlights:

FRIDAY

6.15pm Concrete Culture

Concrete Culture are a five-piece band formed at Hive Youth Centre in Exmouth, consisting of lead singer Chloe Brooks-Herbert, guitarists Frankie Hebson and Ben Dawson, drummer Harvey Beatty and bassist Max Damsell. They strive to entertain by performing a range of covers, from the rock classics to today's modern hits, as well as originals. Concrete Culture are known for their energetic performance and originality - this is a name to look out for!

7.15pm Mad For It:

Mad For It! are a popular and energetic five-piece hailing from the Exeter and Exmouth area, and specialise in the very best of classic 90s Britpop and indie smash hits. Expect classic summer anthems from the likes of Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Supergrass, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics, Suede, Dodgy, Happy Mondays, Robbie Williams and much more, performed by a group of talented and enthusiastic musicians.

8.45pm Fabulous Beaver Brothers

In their own words: "The only men left standing after a six-day peyote and tequila blind in a tin shack on the hills above Acapulco, The Fabulous Beaver Brothers emerged blinking into the sunlight and embarked upon a journey that would change their lives, and the lives of countless others, forever. They travelled across deserts and oceans to be baptised in the spiritual waters of Detroit Soul, they drank deep from the righteous cup of wisdom of the psychedelic Godfathers of P-Funk, and they followed the funky creed of Breakbeat Disciples to return charged with super fine grooves."

SATURDAY

11.30am Ruby May Spencer

Ruby May Spencer is an up-and-coming solo singer-songwriter who was raised in Exmouth, and is very excited to be performing at this year's Festival with two other local musicians: Harry Dearsley of the reggae band Barefoot Bandits, and percussionist Alex Dalton. Ruby's own music is a blend of soul, blues and jazz with a hint of folk; her influences include Amy Winehouse, Etta James, Nina Simone and Alabama Shakes. Ruby released her debut EP 'The Prologue' in December 2014 at the age of 14. She continues to write and record her music with the intention of creating her first album.

2pm Orpheus

If you like the Latin vibe, don't miss this show by six musicians brought together by a mutual love of Brazilian music. They play a potent mix of uplifting sambas and stunning bossa novas, with melodic lines and traditional rhythms. Singer Annika brings added authenticity by singing the songs in their native written language of Portuguese.

7.15pm The Leylines

Everyone was loving The Leylines as they played their 7.30pm Saturday night slot at last year's festival, but unfortunately some terrible weather rolled in and forced the organisers to take them off stage early. This year they're back by popular demand, ready to play the best of their new studio album released in March this year, Recover/Reveal. This album involved nearly three years of honing and crafting, with a number of tracks crowd-tested at numerous venues and festivals across the UK. The Leylines will be aiming to have the Exmouth Festival crowd up on their feet - and they will be having as much fun as their audience while they're doing it!

SUNDAY

12.15pm Poppy Fardell

Poppy Fardell is a country/pop singer, songwriter and actress. Poppy was born locally and moved to London to pursue her career as an actress and musician. She is currently writing and recording her debut album, which she hopes will be released by the end of the year. She says: "I love coming home to attend and perform at Exmouth Festival. The atmosphere is unforgettable, and it brings back so many happy memories. It always makes me feel so proud to call Exmouth my home."

12.45pm Telstar

Telstar are a three-piece alternative/indie rock band from Exmouth. Since appearing at Exmouth Festival last year, they have been busy gigging around pubs and festivals. They have now written their debut EP which they will be showcasing at this year's festival, alongside other popular indie rock covers.

5.45pm Blind Man Earl

Blind Man Earl blend blues, rock, folk and funk, playing a mix of acoustic and electric instruments including guitars, double bass, drums, banjo and blues harp. They list their many influences as Pearl Jam, Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Britney Spears, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Pink Floyd, Metallica, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Little Barrie, Red Snapper, The Beta Band, Rage Against The Machine, The Black Keys, Portishead and The Dead '60s.

MONDAY

3.15pm The Liberty Sisters

And now for something a bit different... which will be a must-see for fans of all things vintage. The Liberty Sisters, Ruby, Dolly and Rose, share a lifelong passion for harmony singing - especially the music of the 1940s and '50s. They perform jazz, swing and contemporary songs, including well-known favourites such as White Cliffs of Dover and This Little Light of Mine, as well as originals from The Andrews Sisters, the Chordettes and The McGuires.

5.45pm Not the Cowboys

A very popular Exmouth-based act, playing a mix of thigh-slapping covers in their unique cowboy-country style, with the aim of getting everyone dancing. They say: "Imagine a cross between George Ezra and the Wurzels playing a Bon Jovi and Black Eyed Peas mash-up… and you'll be close to our style!" Guaranteed to be a rootin' tootin' party! Yeehaw!

8.45pm The Simmertones

One of the UK's leading authentic ska and reggae bands, who regularly get packed venues and festivals jumping with their exciting and infectious live sound. In recent years they have appeared at The London International Ska Festival, Madness's House of Fun Weekender, The Looe Music Festival, Bestival and Camp Bestival. The band are frequently played on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music, particularly by Jo Whiley and Steve Lamacq, who have playlisted their songs 'Run For Your Life', 'Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps' and 'Dr Who'.

For full details about Exmouth Festival, visit www.exmouthfestival.co.uk