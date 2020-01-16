Advanced search

Exmouth actors have 'bean' well chosen for Newton Poppleford panto

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 January 2020

Abi Bryson and Nathan Wakefield as the broker's men in the panto. Picture: David Jeffery

Abi Bryson and Nathan Wakefield as the broker's men in the panto. Picture: David Jeffery

David Jeffery

Two actors from Exmouth are taking to the Newton Poppleford stage in The Riverside Players' pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Abi Bryson and Nathan Wakefield are playing the broker's men who come to collect the unpaid taxes on Dame Dotty Dimple's cottage.

With a delightful Dame, a simple Simon, a petulant princess, a jovial Jack, a rancid Rat Man, a sour-faced wizard, a sugar-coated fairy and a pantomime cow, the show promises plenty of fun.

The production also features four members of the same family, all from Ottery St Mary.

Harriet Squire is in the lead role as Jack, and her two sisters Martha and Florence play Princess Charlotte and Simple Simon respectively.

Their mother Juliet Squire is appearing as Queen Crumble.

The pantomime runs from Wednesday, February 12 until Saturday, February 15.

The shows start at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. For tickets ring 01395 568897.

