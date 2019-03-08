Advanced search

Magic, comedy and sci-fi drama at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 July 2019

Peter Baffles. Picture: Supplied by artist

Peter Baffles. Picture: Supplied by artist

Supplied by artist

There are two very different kinds of entertainment at the Blackmore Theatre on Thursday, July 25 and Friday 26.

Craig Northway. Picture: Supplied by artist

An Evening of Magic and Comedy, presented by Northway Productions, stars Peter Baffles, supported by Craig Northway.

On Friday, Plymouth-based Untamed Theatre presents Running Out, a one-man comedy drama with a sci-fi twist created and performed by Ryan Wilce - who directed the Exmouth Players' production of The Vicar of Dibley earlier this year.

Jake is running out of time; fortunately that's never been a problem for him. If you could pause moments of your life which would you choose? To stay in the happy ones? Postpone the horrible ones? Do you sometimes have to let the clock run on? (Age recommendation 12+ as some themes or language may not be suitable for a younger audience).

Both performances start at 7.30pm. Tickets for Thursday are £12 and £10, Friday's are £8. Box office 07484 509514.

