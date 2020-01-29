Advanced search

Master comic, Ed Byrne, brings his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 February 2020

Award winning comedian and master of observational comedy, Ed Byrne, will be bringing his self-deprecatory humour to Exmouth Pavilion this March.

On the back of his biggest ever tour, and a sell-out at the Edinburgh Fringe last August, this edgy, sharp-witted comic is currently touring the UK with his latest stand-up show, 'If I'm Honest'.

During the show, Ed's advanced storytelling ability exposes his amusing inward perspective. His narrative questions his quirky characteristics as he takes the audience on a journey where he tries to decide whether he has any traits worth passing on to his children. The show has been highly-acclaimed by plaudits who consider it a superior stand-up performance.

Ed Byrne is well-known household name and has had some notable television appearances on Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You and Top Gear, to name a few.

Ed Byrne's, 'If I'm Honest', will be at Exmouth Pavilion on Thursday, March 26.

