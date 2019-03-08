Former Stylistics singer Eban Brown at Exmouth Pavilion

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 April 2019

A night of old school American soul music with smooth, soulful harmonies from celebrated vocalisst Eban Brown and his band.

Eban Brown, the former lead singer of The Stylistics, brings his live show to the Exmouth Pavilion on Saturday, June 1.

His unmistakable silky, tenor vocals have been heard across the globe, following a career that also included spells with The Manhattans, the Delfonics and The Moments.

The performance will be packed with hits from The Stylistics such as: You Make Me Feel Brand New; Can't Give You Anything; Stone In Love With You; You Are Everything; Sixteen Bars and Betcha By Golly Wow, along with some fresh originals.

Eban was born and raised in Newark, where he showed a gift for music at a very early age. He began playing guitar and singing with gospel groups at the age of seven, and later developed an interest in jazz guitar, which continued to influence his music. He was with the Stylistics from 2000 until 2018, touring the UK every year, after which he left to focus on his solo career.

Tickets for the Exmouth Pavilion show are £24.50, visit https://www.ledleisure.co.uk or call 01395 222 477.

