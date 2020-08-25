Artists to showcase their works at Open Studios event

Artists to showcase their works at Open Studios event

For two weeks in September, local artists across the county will be throwing open their doors to welcome visitors to inspect their latest works of art and craft.

The Open Studios event, a Devon Artist Network initiative, will launch on Saturday, September 12 and aims to connect artists with local art lovers and the many visitors to the region.

Although this year’s event has been affected by the coronavirus restrictions, the local artists have been able to proceed with their plans to display their work, whilst adhering to Covid-19 measures.

Many Devon artists have suffered extreme financial hardship during the lockdown period, so the Open Studio event will enable them to sell their work straight to the public, commission free, giving a much-needed source of income in these unprecedented times.

County-wide, there is a cornucopia of art on offer with more than 200 resident artists and craftspeople participating in the event.

In East Devon, some of the displays and exhibitions are set to be housed in some stunning locations.

In Sidmouth, artist Lisa Parkyn will exhibit her expressive paintings at Kennaway House, whilst oil painter Victoria Goodman will be showcasing her landscapes at the Thorn Golf Centre, in Salcombe Regis.

The semi-abstract oil paintings from Jo Villers, inspired by Devon landscapes and still life, will be presented at Otter Barn, in Harpford near Sidmouth on selected dates.

The seascape-inspired felting artist and tutor Natasha Smart, will be creating, and teaching people how to make handmade wool felt bags, lampshades and journals at her studio in Windsor Square in Exmouth.

Another Exmouth artist, Michael Buckland, will be exhibiting his paintings, drawings and sketchbooks inspired by Devon and his trips to London.

These will be on display throughout the event at 52 Lyndhurst Road in Exmouth.

Mother and son team, Arran and Alice Edge, who combine a mix of textiles, sculpture and photography will showcase their exhibit in a teepee at 14 Emmafield in Exmouth.

Son, Arran creates embroidery images and other art, which complements Alice’s photography of the South West and Scotland.

Accomplished artist, Annette Nettie Jane, will display her range of media and styles including her explorations in wax, pastel and alcohol ink at her Hamilton Road studio in Exmouth.

The Budleigh Salterton artist, Jo Talbot Bowen, who has been influenced by the colours of the Jurassic Coast, will be featuring her original glass art and printmaking with gold gilding, at Salterne Studio at the weekends.

The artist will be holding an illustrated ‘behind the scenes’ talk on September 12, from 3pm to 4pm.

Pre-booking is required for this event.

Further along the coast in Seaton, the artist Kerri-Ann Briggs will be showcasing a beautiful display of artwork and illustrations, created from watercolour, ink and pigment powder base layers.

These fine pieces of art can be found at the back of the art shop in Queen Street, in Seaton.

The Savooni Gallery in Beer Road, Seaton, will place the spotlight on the contemporary abstract paintings by Ali Foxcroft, Nigel Waters and Richard Webster, throughout the two-week event.

And, professional artist, Julie Robertson will be showing her vibrant, contemporary canvasses and sculptural works in her new studio, space and garden at 7 Rogers Way, in Seaton.

In Sidbury village, a group of exhibitors will host an Open Studio at Furzehill Farm, opposite Sidbury Mill, every day between September 12 and 27.

The exhibitors include Candy Robinson with her hand-built and thrown clay vessels, Liz Vonberg with her delicate hand-painted silk, Sue Kerwood with her classic basketware made from locally grown willow and Judith Stephens with her photographic imagery.

The Open Studios event will take place across Devon between September 12 and 27.

For 16 years, the Devon Artist Network has championed the individual, self-employed artists and galleries in Devon, including supporting artists through economic hard times.

For further information about their work visit: www.devonartistnetwork.co.uk