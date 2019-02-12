Advanced search

Cricket club comedy Outside Edge by the Salterton Players

PUBLISHED: 15:40 26 February 2019

The fast-paced comedy Outside Edge. Picture: Michael Kerswill

The fast-paced comedy Outside Edge. Picture: Michael Kerswill

michael kerswill

Play by Richard Harris was also filmed as a TV sitcom in the 90s

Outside Edge by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture; Michael Kerswill

Have you ever been involved with a local cricket club? Or any sports club for that matter?

If you have, you will find the Salterton Drama Club’s latest production Outside Edge even more entertaining. Richard Gomm returns to direct this fast-paced comedy written by Richard Harris.

The play, which was also filmed as a sitcom in the mid 90s, is set around five members of the village cricket team and their partners on match day, as team captain Roger – oblivious to the problems unfolding around him - struggles in vain to steer his team to victory.

With a host of well known faces returning to the stage, as well as some new members treading the boards, the show is sure to bowl you over.

Outside Edge.Picture: Michael KerswillOutside Edge.Picture: Michael Kerswill

Outside Edge is running from Monday, March 4- Friday 8 at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Budleigh Salterton TIC 01395 445275.

