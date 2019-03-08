Could Centre Stage’s Toby follow his uncle to the West End?

Toby Hill is in the upcoming Centre Stage production of Oliver! Picture: Centre Stage Centre Stage

Former Centre Stage member Alistair Brammer went on to become a leading man in London theatres

Broadway and West End success story Alistair Brammer is coming home to Exmouth in September with a concert at Exmouth Pavilion Broadway and West End success story Alistair Brammer is coming home to Exmouth in September with a concert at Exmouth Pavilion

The talented youngsters who take part in productions by Centre Stage, Exmouth’s award-winning youth theatre group, can expect to be seen by audiences measured in the hundreds.

But fast forward a few years and some of them could find themselves watched by much larger audiences – even extending to millions on national TV, stage runs in London’s West End or perhaps even Broadway.

A pipe-dream? Not according to Alistair Brammer, a former member of Centre Stage who saw his acting career take off after learning the ropes in Exmouth, rising to become a leading man on the West End stage.

Alistair’s young nephew, Toby Hill, could always follow in his uncle’s footlights if he progresses from the coming production of Oliver!, to be staged at Exmouth Pavilion shortly.

‘Uncle Alistair’ is an excellent role model for the young actors, singers and dancers aged between 11 and 21 who will be appearing in the show from Tuesday April 9 to Saturday l3. He cut his acting teeth on stage in Exmouth and has since moved on to roles on the West End stage in shows including Les Misérables, Miss Saigon and Warhorse. He’s also been a regular cast member in BBC TV’s hospital soap Casualty and is currently in Los Angeles exploring work opportunities.

In the early years of the new millennium, Alistair appeared in many Centre Stage productions, including Pirates of Penzance, West Side Story, Les Misérables, Summer Holiday, Guys and Dolls, and Anything Goes.

After graduating from Centre Stage, he moved on to develop his professional career, and it was while appearing in the stage production of Warhorse that he met his wife Rachel Forde, whom he married in 2016.

Alistair normally finds time in his busy schedule to visit family and friends in Exmouth a couple of times a year.

Nephew Toby is among the 40 youngsters currently rehearsing for the Centre Stage production of Oliver! Does Alistair have any advice for Toby and the other young actors?

“Yes, enjoy every moment,” he said. “Because it’s the best time of your life and the time when you discover most about yourself.”

