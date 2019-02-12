Advanced search

Comedian Mark Thomas brings his latest show to Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 February 2019

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Steve Ullathorne

He looks at the NHS’s 70th anniversary last year, and highlights what he sees as the threats to its longer-term survival

Activist-comedian Mark Thomas comes to Exeter on Wednesday, February 27, to exercise his scalpel-sharp wit on the state of the NHS.

The health service was 70 years old in July last year. People in the UK live, on average, to the age of 84. But what about the NHS’s own life expectancy? Will it survive until Mark reaches 84, in 30 years’ time?

For this show, Check Up: Our NHS at 70, Mark took a month-long residency at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust to observe doctors and nurses at work, and he also interviewed experts about the likely future of the health service. His show celebrates the NHS, but also highlights the issues he feels are threatening its future: complacent attitudes, lack of investment and creeping privatisation.

People who work for the NHS or are unwaged get a £4 discount on the admission price for the show at the Exeter Corn Exchange; they pay £13 and all other tickets are £17, with the price including a £1 booking fee.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Distraught mum whose dog was killed in Exmouth town centre road accident pleads for witnesses

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town hit top spot with yet another clean sheet home success

Mark Lever with his Man of the Match award after the Exmouth Town 3-0 home win over Callington Town at Southern Road. His MOM award is a presentation pack from Exeter Brewery. Either side of Lever are club president John Dibsdall (left) and club chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club all set for another busy year

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club chairman Gareth Awbery, presents David Waddington with a silver plate trophy awarded for catching the greatest number of different species of fish in one day. Picture EDSFC.

Comedian Mark Thomas brings his latest show to Exeter

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

East Devon residents could do even better at recycling

One of East Devon's recycling lorries. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth Town hit top spot / Cockles win away / Budleigh beaten - Saturday night local sporting round-up

A rugby and football picture. Pictures TERRY IFE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists