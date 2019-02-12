Comedian Mark Thomas brings his latest show to Exeter

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas. Picture: Steve Ullathorne Steve Ullathorne

He looks at the NHS’s 70th anniversary last year, and highlights what he sees as the threats to its longer-term survival

Activist-comedian Mark Thomas comes to Exeter on Wednesday, February 27, to exercise his scalpel-sharp wit on the state of the NHS.

The health service was 70 years old in July last year. People in the UK live, on average, to the age of 84. But what about the NHS’s own life expectancy? Will it survive until Mark reaches 84, in 30 years’ time?

For this show, Check Up: Our NHS at 70, Mark took a month-long residency at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust to observe doctors and nurses at work, and he also interviewed experts about the likely future of the health service. His show celebrates the NHS, but also highlights the issues he feels are threatening its future: complacent attitudes, lack of investment and creeping privatisation.

People who work for the NHS or are unwaged get a £4 discount on the admission price for the show at the Exeter Corn Exchange; they pay £13 and all other tickets are £17, with the price including a £1 booking fee.