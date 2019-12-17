Christmas and New Year at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

As well as its regular live music events, the pub will be the venue for some special festive entertainment over the Christmas and New Year period.

On Thursday, December 19, from 8.30pm, Becky Brookes hosts her monthly Folk and Indie Open Night, with group and solo performances, poetry, shanty singing and more.

On Friday, December 20, from 9pm, Tim Royce and Steve Songi will perform country, folk, blues and ballads, mellow to rocking. Their repertoire includes songs ranging from Elvis to Elton, James Taylor to Jimi Hendrix, Simon & Garfunkel to the Stones, Nick Drake to Dylan, and many others.

On Saturday, December 21, from 5pm, Guy Somerfield will play gentle folk, pulsing rock and everything in between, including some of his own material.

On Sunday, December 22 there will be an afternoon of family fun activities in aid of the British Lung Foundation, followed by carols in the evening.

The Bicton Inn is open from 10am until 2.30pm on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, December 26, from 8.30pm, Shanty Man Derek Brooks will host a traditional folk night with various singers, musicians and poets. Anyone who would like to join in is welcome.

On Friday, December 27, at 9pm, singer/songwriter Jas Walker returns from France to his home town for his usual Christmas show, with new original songs and older favourites.

On Saturday, December 28, from 5pm, Joe Whibley and some of his musician friends will be playing an all-acoustic session, in a change from his usual slashing chords and screaming guitar riffs.

On Sunday, December 29, from 5pm, the Gwilliantics bring their show to The Bicton Inn, with laughter, singing and even dancing on the menu. Front man Dave Gwilliam, pianist Anthony Powell and virtuoso guitarist Bob King each have more than 40 years' experience in the music business.

On New Year's Eve, Air Head will lead the audience into 2020 on a high note. Laurie Ward and John Mcloughlin have a massive repertoire covering virtually every genre, from heart-rending folk and world music to syncopated reggae and raunchy rock. In addition to a selection of popular classics from the 70s to the present day, they will also be performing some of their own songs, including new material.