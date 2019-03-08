Advanced search

Choirs join together for concert

PUBLISHED: 11:42 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 30 April 2019

The Acappella Chorus at their recent Armistice Day commemoration. Picture: Tony Day

Tony Day

Visiting Welsh ladies’ choir will join Exmouth’s Acappella Chorus in an event called Sing For Joy.

English and Welsh voices will join together in uplifting song in Exmouth on Saturday, May 4.

The Caerphilly Ladies' Choir are spending the weekend in the town, and will join Exmouth's Renaissance Acappella Chorus for a concert.

The Exmouth ladies sing in four-part harmony, with a repertoire covering jazz, musical theatre, modern favourites and 'golden oldies'. A spokesperson for the chorus said: “Both choirs adore singing and have a wide range of songs to share. We will love performing together!”

The joint concert, called Sing For Joy, will be held in Christ Church, North Street, and will raise money for the local choir's charity of the year, the Exmouth Community Car Service.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and the ticket price of £5 includes refreshments. Tickets are available from Whitton and Laing Estate Agents in Chapel Street, tel 01395 267 777, or can be bought on the door on the night.

