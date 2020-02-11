Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir spreads the net wider in search of new singers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 February 2020

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir

Courtesy of choir

The Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir is on the search for new members from the Exeter and Cranbrook area.

The choir will be holding two rehearsals in Exeter's Pinhoe area so that potential singers can find out more.

They will be at the America Hall, also known as the Pinhoe Community Centre, on Tuesday, February 25, and Tuesday, March 3, from 7.30pm.

Spokesman Ted Butcher said: "There are no arduous auditions, just have the enthusiasm.

"Everybody has a voice, it will be up to our experienced musical director and his assistant to decide in what section you will be best suited, be it a high voiced tenor or a deep and melodic bass. "Neither should age be a barrier. Some choirs have sons still at school who bring their fathers, perhaps ours might be the first in the area."

The choir can be contacted at info@budleighmvc.co.uk for further information and list of future concerts.

