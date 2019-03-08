Budleigh Salterton Jazz and Blues Festival

Val Sinclair. Picture: David Avery David Avery

Listen to live music and see your children learn to play blues harmonica during this four-day event

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jazz will be top of the bill in Budleigh Salterton at the end of June, with a series of live performances.

The Budleigh Jazz and Blues Festival begins at Marco's Italian Restaurant on Thursday 27, when Mike Scrivener (keyboard) and Pat Brandon (soprano sax) will be playing to diners. Booking is essential; the music is free but donations will be welcome.

On Friday 28, The Ian Briggs Blues Band play at The Dog and Donkey, Knowle. On Saturday 29 there is a free blues harmonica workshop at The Feathers Inn for children aged seven and over, they must all be accompanied by an adult. subject to availability, each child will be able to take home a harmonica.

On the Saturday evening, visiting vocalist Val Sinclair takes to the stage at Knowle Village Hall with The Sizzling Jazz and Blues Band, featuring Pat Brandon, this time on keyboards. Finally on Sunday, The Pedigree Jazz Band bring British Trad at its best to The Dog and Donkey.

Tickets for the three concerts are £10 and available from the TIC, which also has brochures giving full details.