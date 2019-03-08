Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Jazz and Blues Festival

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 June 2019

Val Sinclair. Picture: David Avery

Val Sinclair. Picture: David Avery

David Avery

Listen to live music and see your children learn to play blues harmonica during this four-day event

Jazz will be top of the bill in Budleigh Salterton at the end of June, with a series of live performances.

The Budleigh Jazz and Blues Festival begins at Marco's Italian Restaurant on Thursday 27, when Mike Scrivener (keyboard) and Pat Brandon (soprano sax) will be playing to diners. Booking is essential; the music is free but donations will be welcome.

On Friday 28, The Ian Briggs Blues Band play at The Dog and Donkey, Knowle. On Saturday 29 there is a free blues harmonica workshop at The Feathers Inn for children aged seven and over, they must all be accompanied by an adult. subject to availability, each child will be able to take home a harmonica.

On the Saturday evening, visiting vocalist Val Sinclair takes to the stage at Knowle Village Hall with The Sizzling Jazz and Blues Band, featuring Pat Brandon, this time on keyboards. Finally on Sunday, The Pedigree Jazz Band bring British Trad at its best to The Dog and Donkey.

Tickets for the three concerts are £10 and available from the TIC, which also has brochures giving full details.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Chris Price, Lin Hambly, Margaret Mahon and Mike Cosway.

The winners of the Madeira Diamond Jubilee Drive; Mike Cosway, Chris Price (skip), Margaret Mahon and Lyn Hambly. Picture JUDE LATTA

Exmouth break winless run with Torquay victory

Mark Johnson bowling for Braunton 1st team away at Exmouth. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6279. Picture: Terry Ife

Exe Regatta 2019 enjoyed by record numbers on and off the water

Action from the 2019 Exe Regatta. Picture:HEDGEROW MARKETING

Lympstone Under-15s seeking new manager and a couple of new players

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham keep promotion dreams alive with Upottery win

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists