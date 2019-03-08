Blackmore Youth Theatre give preview of show in Exmouth Strand

Blackmore Youth Theatre performed songs from Annie Jr in The Strand. Picture: Jules Allen (c)Jallen Photography

The young performers sang a selection of songs from their production of Annie Jr, which is on at the Blackmore Theatre in June

Blackmore Youth Theatre, who were only formed at the beginning of last year, present their first ever production, Annie Jr, at The Blackmore Theatre in June.

Annie Jr is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical,

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

For most of these youngsters, aged seven to 16, it will be the first time they have performed on stage, apart from a few showcases for their families. They drew a crowd when they presented a selection of songs from the show at the Exmouth Carnival Fun Day.

Annie Jr is on from Tuesday, June 11- Sunday 16. From June 11-15 the show is on at 7.30pm; on Saturday 15 there is also a matinee at 2.30pm, and the Sunday show is a matinee only.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s. Please call the Ticket Line 07484 509514 to book now.

The Blackmore Youth Theatre are currently searching for a suitable dog to be in the show. If you have a dog which may be suitable or know of anyone who has, then please contact publicity@blackmoretheatre.co.uk