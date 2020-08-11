It’s eyes down at The Exmouth Railway Club

It’s eyes down at The Exmouth Railway Club

The GWRSA Exmouth Railway Club will be hoping for a full house on Wednesdays from now on.

After pausing its popular bingo nights due to the pandemic, it has now resumed this fun game of chance each week on a Wednesday with eyes down at 7.30pm.

Another regular event that sees its return to the railway club, is Ed’s Quiz night on Thursdays, starting at 8pm. Teams of up to six people are invited to take part. It’s possible to book tables for both events in advance.

The social club has gone to great measures to ensure that it is Covid secure.

The bar area has been signposted with distinctive red and white markers, and the tables and chairs have been separated at a good social distance.

The club recently received a Cask Marque, authenticating its quality of beer.

The GWRSA is open daily and is located just past Exmouth railway station.