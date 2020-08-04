Summer events resume at Bicton Park

Summer events are set to resume at Bicton Park

An eclectic mix of entertainment is lined up at Bicton Park this August and features a Queen tribute band, a steam rally and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

An outdoor music concert has been planned for Thursday, August 13 and will see ‘A Night of Queen’ performance by tribute band The Bohemians take to the stage in the famous Italian garden. Concert goers are invited to take their own chairs and picnic food to the event, which starts at 6.30pm.

A couple of days later, but a few months late, is the Easter Bunny Weekend on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16. Not wanting the children to miss out on the Easter fun, Bicton Park’s Easter Bunny has re-emerged and will hand out chocolate eggs to all children. The following weekend, on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday 23 a vintage Steam Rally weekend is lined up featuring boats, cars and steam engines galore. For more, see www.bictongardens.co.uk