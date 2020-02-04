Advanced search

Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 February 2020

Kirsty Woodgate

Laurie Ward will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Laurie Ward will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: The Bicton Inn

The Bicton Inn

Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn this week.

But first, this cosy community pub will be presenting and encouraging musical talent in the preceding days to the big romantic occasion on February 14.

On Sunday, February 9, from 5pm, the catchy tunes and highly creative lyrics of singer/songwriter Derek Hanson will entertain the crowds. Some of Derek's musical friends will join him for the performance.

A few days later, the day before Valentine's, there's an Open Mic Night where, would-be and experienced musicians may wish to practise a love song or two.

On that note, on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, musician Laurie Ward will deliver a selection of popular classics from his massive repertoire from the '70s to the present day.

To end the week, on Saturday, February 15, Guy Somerfield will deliver his very polished performance of songs with an original twist, ranging from gentle folk to pulsing rock.

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn in Exmouth

Laurie Ward will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

Jazz and blues group Gwilliantics to perform in Exmouth

Gwilliantics will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: Bicton Inn

Al’s Pals host a ‘Good as New Ladies Clothing Sale’ in honour of their dear friend

Al's Pals are raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Debbie Lewis

Withy take a break from league action to contest Devon Cup tie at Torrington

Action from the Withycombe win over Exeter Saracens. Picture: WITHYCOMBE RFC
Drive 24