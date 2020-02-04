Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn in Exmouth

Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn this week.

But first, this cosy community pub will be presenting and encouraging musical talent in the preceding days to the big romantic occasion on February 14.

On Sunday, February 9, from 5pm, the catchy tunes and highly creative lyrics of singer/songwriter Derek Hanson will entertain the crowds. Some of Derek's musical friends will join him for the performance.

A few days later, the day before Valentine's, there's an Open Mic Night where, would-be and experienced musicians may wish to practise a love song or two.

On that note, on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, musician Laurie Ward will deliver a selection of popular classics from his massive repertoire from the '70s to the present day.

To end the week, on Saturday, February 15, Guy Somerfield will deliver his very polished performance of songs with an original twist, ranging from gentle folk to pulsing rock.