Beer festival at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

Last year's beer festival at The Bicton Inn. Picture: Bicton Inn Bicton Inn

Crispy Pig, Sheriff Fatman and Boom - no, not obscure cartoon characters, but cask ales.

They are among those that will be on offer at The Bicton Inn's Autumn Beer Festival, from Thursday, October 31 until Sunday, November 3.

There will be 20 ales, along with a selection of ciders, all produced in the West Country.

Many are made on a very small scale in microbreweries, and normally sold only in small pubs near the breweries.

The ales will be served in thirds, halves and pints, with most poured straight from the casks.

Tasting notes will be available, enabling customers to rate the various brews according to flavour, strength, and colour, and nominate beers they would like to have again at The Bicton Inn in the future.

The festival will run from 11am until midnight on each of the four days, and admission is free. There will be a full programme of live music from local bands.