Ballet classes for over 55s in Exmouth

The Silver Swans. Picture: Michael Pearce M-Pearce

Ballet techniques adapted for older people provide a full mind and body workout, for beginners and those with some dance experience

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Too old to take up ballet? Don't believe it - classes for people over 55 are starting up in Exmouth.

The Silver Swans sessions will take place at Southwest Ballet Arts in Salterton Road, starting on Thursday, June 13 at 11.15am.

The instructors have been trained in adapting ballet techniques to older dancers, who will benefit from improved mobility, posture, co-ordination and energy levels. The classes will provide a full mind and body workout.

The sessions are based upon research into dance practice for older participants from the Royal Academy of Dance's 'Dance for Lifelong Wellbeing' project.

Former ballerina, Renee Fairweather, proprietor of Southwest Ballet Arts in Exmouth, is now a Silver Swans licensee. She said: "My classes are for both novice and experienced dancers and are an opportunity to have fun and enjoy the sense of well- being that dance brings. There is no upper or lower age limit to be a Silver Swan - and men can be Swans too!"

For further information visit Southwest Ballet Arts' Facebook page or call 01395 265107.