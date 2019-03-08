Alistair Brammer will be Back from Broadway this winter, possibly for the last time

Alistair Brammer appearing in Wicked. Picture: Wicked Archant

Exmouth's star of stage and screen is coming back to the town for one final concert this winter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alistair Brammer (second from the right) appearing in Medeval. Picture: Alisatair Brammer Alistair Brammer (second from the right) appearing in Medeval. Picture: Alisatair Brammer

Alistair Brammer will be returning to Exmouth Pavilion in December for his 'Back from Broadway' concert in what looks like being his third and final performance in the town.

The 30-year-old has become a success of stage and screen, appearing in West End and Broadway musicals as well as along side the like of Sir Michael Caine and Nick Nolte on the big screen

Alistair has just started a 12-month run in London's West End in Wicked and is set to become a father later this month so this winter could be the last chance to see him in concert.

He said: "I did one in Exmouth three years ago and another three years before that.

"It's going to be a night of musical theatre numbers and pop songs - there might even be a Christmas song.

"There will be a special guest as well as local names.

"Exmouth is where I came from, the place means everything to me, so to be able to come back and perform is just a joy."

Alistair has been part of West End musicals including Les Miserables, Miss Saigon and War Horse and this week started his run as 'Fiyero' in Wicked.

His London performances have been attended regularly by a loyal group of supporters from Exmouth who organise a bus up to London to watch him.

Alistair, who studied at Exmouth Community College, said: "If they can come up to London to see me, why can't I go down to Exmouth to see them?"

He has recently finished filming Medieval where he stars alongside Sir Michael Caine and was in Liberté: A Call to Spy.

The former Littleham Primary School pupil also appeared in the big screen version of Les Miserables alongside Russell Crowe.

Alistair said: "The stage is my bread and butter but it's nice to be able to break out - I have been very lucky."

His third and possibly final concert 'Back from Broadway' will be taking place on December 1 at Exmouth Pavilion with two performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

For ticket information click here