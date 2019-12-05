Advanced search

Aladdin by the Exmouth Players at the Blackmore Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:54 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 05 December 2019

The main cast of Aladdin. Picture: Alix Kelman

The main cast of Aladdin. Picture: Alix Kelman

Alix Kelman

Aladdin is this year's pantomime by the Exmouth Players, opening at the Blackmore Theatre on Saturday, December 7.

he show is packed with typical pantomime comedy - puns and slapstick - courtesy of Widow Twankey, Wishee Washee and the two Chinese policemen, Yu-Dun-Wong and Hu-Dun-Pong.

There is also plenty of singing, dancing and audience participation.

There are two shows on Saturday, December 7, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

On Sunday, December 8, there is just the 2.30pm matinee.

From Tuesday, December 10, to Friday, December 13, there is a nightly show at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, December 14, there is a matinee and an evening show again, and on Sunday, December 15, a matinee.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £6 for under 16s and £26 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Each group booking of 10 will get one free ticket. Coach parties are welcome.

To book tickets call 07484 509514.

