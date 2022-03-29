Fundraising concert will take music fans back to the 70s and 80s

The Zoots will be in Budleigh next month - Credit: The Zoots

The sounds of the 70s and 80s will be ringing out during an evening of top music - raising money for a good cause.

Budleigh Salterton & District Hospiscare is holding a night of live music with The Zoots, a multi-award winning band showcasing the best of the two decades.

Taking place on Saturday, April 30, doors and bar open at 7pm for an 8pm start at the Public Hall, in Station Road, Budleigh Salterton.

"This amazing band has played more than 1,000 shows and toured in more than 35 countries," said a spokesperson.

"They are recent winners of the 2021 Global Entertainment Best Pop Rock Music Act. As regular performers at theatres, festivals and events worldwide, they are no strangers to entertaining.

"So dust off your dancing shoes (and 70s/80s fancy dress if you want to) and join us for what promises to be a great evening."

All profits from ticket sales and the fully licensed bar will be going to Budleigh Salterton and District Hospiscare, the local community charity funding palliative care for patients of the Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre and Woodbury Surgery.

Tickets cost £15. Call 01395 445876 or email k.harrison@hospiscare.co.uk for more details and to book, or visit www.hospiscarebudleigh.org