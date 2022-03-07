News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Photo club in the frame again as meetings resume

Alex Walton

Published: 10:22 PM March 7, 2022
Exmouth Marina

Exmouth Marina - Credit: John Perriam

Have you ever wondered if you could take better pictures with your camera or mobile phone?

Fallen angel

Fallen angel - Credit: Elaine Bateman

Well, now you can as Exmouth's own photo club once again revives regular meetings at Exmouth College. Why not pick up some tips from amateurs and professional photographers at Exmouth Photo Group.

Ian Bateman, chairman of the club, said:
"Exmouth has a thriving Photo Group, where members can learn new techniques and attend weekly meetings where visiting lecturers and club members show their digital images and prints.

Inle Fisherman

Inle Fisherman - Credit: Lynn Middleton-Flynn



"It’s been two years since our regular Wednesday evening meetings at Exmouth Community College were interrupted by the pandemic, but we successfully moved to online meetings via Zoom. This had the benefit of enabling us to book speakers from all over the world, and we have seen an astonishing variety of work. 

"We’ve now returned to our ‘normal’ meeting place at the College’s Judith Telfer Centre, and club President John Perriam showed us the very creative images he has made over the last few years. 

Llyn Padarn

Llyn Padarn - Credit: John Perriam



"Some members are still shielding, so we live-streamed the meeting over Zoom so that they could participate in their meetings from their homes. In the meeting room, we followed the basic Covid precautions of good ventilation and well-separated seating.

Nearly There

Nearly There - Credit: Peter Hyett



"Our next visiting speaker is Lee Tippet, who specialises in landscape and seascape images of the West Country. This meeting is at 7:30pm on Wednesday, March 16, and potential new members are very welcome to attend free of charge. Weekly meetings continue through to May, when we move to our summer programme of photographic walks and outings.

Sundown

Sundown - Credit: Dave Evans


"We are a very friendly club, and members are very happy to give advice on photography whatever camera/phone you use."

Visit our website www.exmouthphotogroup.com for more details about the club and our 2022 programme. 

Arrows over Beer Head

Arrows over Beer Head - Credit: Ian Bateman

Balloon Burst

Balloon Burst - Credit: John Perriam

Enjoying the Water

Enjoying the Water - Credit: Sheila Haycox


