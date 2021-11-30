News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Things to do

Befriending volunteers helping to beat loneliness in the community

Author Picture Icon

Marc Jobson, Budleigh Hub manager

Published: 6:00 AM November 30, 2021
It's the small gestures that help alleviate the loneliness often felt by elderly people living on th

New members have joined Seachange as volunteer befrienders - Credit: Archant

Loneliness is a killer. A somewhat dramatic start to my article but it is true nonetheless. Loneliness and isolation are increasing in our community and will continue rising whilst we are in the midst of a pandemic. Every week we receive more requests from other charities and medical professionals to contact individuals who feel lonely.

Last month with the help of the Exmouth Journal we put a plea out for volunteer befrienders. I am very pleased to report that we had an amazing response with 16 new volunteers coming on board. The great thing is that they all come from different walks of life, are of different ages and have different skills to offer. Most volunteers are based in Exmouth which works well as most of our requests for befriending come from the Exmouth area.

Those volunteers can look forward to a future of communication with their community. They will understand the reasons why people are lonely and they will try to combat it through good old-fashioned friendship. Some may ‘just’ speak to another on the phone once a week touching base, making sure all is well. Others will want to dive in further by taking them out for coffee or, as in one case, out for a pint and a game of pool. What a great excuse for a pint that is. I can just imagine telling my wife, “I’m just popping out to volunteer…down the pub.”

I have seen how much of a difference our volunteers make to their new friends. But I also see how happy it makes the volunteer feel too. They grow in confidence the longer they befriend. I sometimes overhear them talking with other befrienders, exchanging anecdotes and experiences excitedly. They tell their close friends of their befriending tales and soon they too will approach us requesting to volunteer. It is a virtuous circle of happiness where everyone wins.

Befriending may be the thing you have been looking for? If you want to help your community, take a look at our website, seachangedevon.org, give us a call 446896 or pop in and see us in Budleigh.

Exmouth News
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth East Devon co-op shop

New look Co-op store for East Devon town

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
carol singers in Topsham in Devon

Topsham celebrates with switch-on spectacular

Kirsty Woodgate

person
The entrance to the Owen Building. Ref exe 10-16SH 6921. Picture: Simon Horn

Opinion

Remembering a teaching 'legend' who changed thousands of lives

Emma Richardson

Author Picture Icon
The new climbing wall at Exmouth Leisure Centre. Photo: Toby Rix.

Leisure centre team offers support for refugees in Exmouth

Joe Ives

Logo Icon