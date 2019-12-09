Advanced search

Wright and Findel Hawkins net gold at Torbay

PUBLISHED: 20:37 09 December 2019

Jonty Wright and Josh Findel Hawkins with the gold medal they won at the Devon open Bronze U17 doubles competition in Torbay. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Jonty Wright and Josh Findel Hawkins with the gold medal they won at the Devon open Bronze U17 doubles competition in Torbay. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vision's academy players Jonty Wright and Josh Findel Hawkins paired up for the Devon open Bronze U17 doubles competition that was played in Torbay.

In a round robin tournament they won all five matches to comfortably take the top spot and gold medal.

Wright travelled to Milton Keynes on Saturday to compete in a Badminton England Under-17s Gold event, competing against the country's top players.

Partnering Andrew Harrison from Sussex the pair narrowly lost to a pair from Scotland in an entertaining three-game match.

Wright and Harrison were then tasked with their next group game, taking on two seasoned England players (one of whom is ranked 44 in singles in the country as a senior).

That meant it was always going to be a tough ask for them, but they gave a thoroughly good account of themselves before being beaten 21-11, 21-12.

