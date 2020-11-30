Advanced search

Arrows at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:13 30 November 2020

PDC World Darts Championships

PDC World Darts Championships

The PDC World Darts Championships

The festive season is a time for great food, Christmas movies, twinkly decorations and, best of all, the World Darts Championship.

It is set to be a very different affair this season, as darts, like all indoor sports, seeks to find a new future amid the Covid crisis.

The PDC World Championship is due to start on December 18 and will run through to January 4, so not the traditional New Year’s Day Final. While the crowd noise won’t be the same, it remains a highlight in the darting calendar.

It is always strange to enjoy a top darts event without Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor but still plenty of big-name contenders. Michael van Gerwen enters the tournament as favourite but has lacked his normal dominance of the sport this year. Champion Peter Wright, Gary Anderson and Michael Smith will also be fancied.

We love the arrows.

