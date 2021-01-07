News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wonderful Woodbury Park Golf

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM January 7, 2021   
Woodbury Park Golf Club

Woodbury Park Golf Club

When this latest lockdown comes to an end and we are able to get back on the golf course, Woodbury Park is a place all lovers of the game should visit. 
Featuring two picturesque courses, fantastic practise facilities and the sumptuous Aura Spa, Woodbury Park Hotel is a treat we all deserve. 
The 18-hole par 73 Oaks course is one of the most visually stunning golf courses in Devon, striking parkland with rolling fairways and stunning lakes. The 18th hole offers a spectacular finish over the lake in full view of the clubhouse. 
The 9-hole Acorns is a beautifully contoured par 32 golf course, with some of the finest scenery Devon has to offer. It is a good test for any golfer without a handicap and for those looking for a less demanding challenge than the Oaks Course. With tricky bunkers, big rolling greens and a testing second hole, this course offers something for every golfer. 
 

