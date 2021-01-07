Wonderful Woodbury Park Golf

Published: 12:00 AM January 7, 2021

When this latest lockdown comes to an end and we are able to get back on the golf course, Woodbury Park is a place all lovers of the game should visit.

Featuring two picturesque courses, fantastic practise facilities and the sumptuous Aura Spa, Woodbury Park Hotel is a treat we all deserve.

The 18-hole par 73 Oaks course is one of the most visually stunning golf courses in Devon, striking parkland with rolling fairways and stunning lakes. The 18th hole offers a spectacular finish over the lake in full view of the clubhouse.

The 9-hole Acorns is a beautifully contoured par 32 golf course, with some of the finest scenery Devon has to offer. It is a good test for any golfer without a handicap and for those looking for a less demanding challenge than the Oaks Course. With tricky bunkers, big rolling greens and a testing second hole, this course offers something for every golfer.

