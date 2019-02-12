Advanced search

Woodbury & District Skittles League latest – Four teams in League A title race

PUBLISHED: 08:17 22 February 2019

skittles generic picture

skittles generic picture

Archant

The Woodbury and District Skittles league is gearing up for an exciting title race.

In League A just a single point separates the top four teams! Spuddlers currently top the table with 27 points from 17 games, a point more that Black and Whites, who have played the same number of games.

Winslade Buccaneers sit third with 26 points, though they have played 18 games whilst fourth place is where Flying Bolts sit. They too have 26 points and have played 17 matches.

In the ladies’ section it’s a similar story with two points separating the top four.

Those all-important latest league placings

League A P W D L Pts

Spuddlers 17 13 1 3 27

Black & Whites 17 13 0 4 26

Winslade Buccaneers 18 13 0 5 26

Flying Bolts 17 13 0 4 26

Loose Cannons 18 11 0 7 22

Robins 18 10 0 8 20

Stumpers 17 10 0 7 20

Creamies 18 10 0 8 20

Raleigh Boys 18 6 0 12 12

Winslade Warriors 17 6 0 11 12

Silly Billies 18 5 0 13 10

Hawks 17 4 1 12 9

Trouser Ferrets 18 4 0 14 8

Nuts & Bolts 18 4 0 14 8

League B P W D L Pts

Roll Rebels 18 13 2 3 28

Survivors 17 13 1 3 27

Olive’s ‘8’ 17 11 1 5 23

Cricketers 18 11 0 7 22

Evergreens 17 10 1 6 21

Prize Guys 18 9 0 9 18

Mr Men 18 7 2 9 16

Cannonites 17 7 1 9 15

Sleepers 18 7 1 10 15

Aylesbeare 17 7 1 9 15

Odds & Ends 18 7 0 11 14

Woodbury 18 6 0 12 12

Rough Riders 18 5 0 13 10

Sidmouth Eagles 17 5 0 12 10

League C P W D L Pts

Ticklers 16 12 0 4 24

Clinton Kids 15 11 0 4 22

Farringdon 16 11 0 5 22

Milers 14 8 0 6 16

Loungers 15 8 0 7 16

Franks Boys 16 7 0 9 14

Marsh Green 14 7 0 7 14

Floppers 15 5 0 10 10

Triards 14 5 0 9 10

Steamers 14 4 0 10 8

Devonex Rovers 15 4 0 11 8

Ladies A P W D L Pts

Dynamos 11 7 0 4 14

Bantams 11 6 1 4 13

Fabulous Fiddlers 12 6 0 6 12

Dolly Mixtures 11 6 0 5 12

Henbirds 8 5 0 3 10

Clangers 11 4 0 7 8

Fillies 12 3 1 8 7

Exmouth Town all set for next test to title credentials at Falmouth

Action from the Exmouth Town 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves at Southern Road. Picture GERRY HUNT

Otterton suffer another defeat

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Seven-year-old gelding wins twice – at the same point-to-point meeting

Getting the money on

skittles generic picture

Brown nets five as Town thirds put Bradninch to the sword

Exmouth Town 3rds against Tedburn St Mary. Ref exsp 06 19TI 9172. Picture: Terry Ife
