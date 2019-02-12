Woodbury & District Skittles League latest – Four teams in League A title race

The Woodbury and District Skittles league is gearing up for an exciting title race.

In League A just a single point separates the top four teams! Spuddlers currently top the table with 27 points from 17 games, a point more that Black and Whites, who have played the same number of games.

Winslade Buccaneers sit third with 26 points, though they have played 18 games whilst fourth place is where Flying Bolts sit. They too have 26 points and have played 17 matches.

In the ladies’ section it’s a similar story with two points separating the top four.

Those all-important latest league placings

League A P W D L Pts

Spuddlers 17 13 1 3 27

Black & Whites 17 13 0 4 26

Winslade Buccaneers 18 13 0 5 26

Flying Bolts 17 13 0 4 26

Loose Cannons 18 11 0 7 22

Robins 18 10 0 8 20

Stumpers 17 10 0 7 20

Creamies 18 10 0 8 20

Raleigh Boys 18 6 0 12 12

Winslade Warriors 17 6 0 11 12

Silly Billies 18 5 0 13 10

Hawks 17 4 1 12 9

Trouser Ferrets 18 4 0 14 8

Nuts & Bolts 18 4 0 14 8

League B P W D L Pts

Roll Rebels 18 13 2 3 28

Survivors 17 13 1 3 27

Olive’s ‘8’ 17 11 1 5 23

Cricketers 18 11 0 7 22

Evergreens 17 10 1 6 21

Prize Guys 18 9 0 9 18

Mr Men 18 7 2 9 16

Cannonites 17 7 1 9 15

Sleepers 18 7 1 10 15

Aylesbeare 17 7 1 9 15

Odds & Ends 18 7 0 11 14

Woodbury 18 6 0 12 12

Rough Riders 18 5 0 13 10

Sidmouth Eagles 17 5 0 12 10

League C P W D L Pts

Ticklers 16 12 0 4 24

Clinton Kids 15 11 0 4 22

Farringdon 16 11 0 5 22

Milers 14 8 0 6 16

Loungers 15 8 0 7 16

Franks Boys 16 7 0 9 14

Marsh Green 14 7 0 7 14

Floppers 15 5 0 10 10

Triards 14 5 0 9 10

Steamers 14 4 0 10 8

Devonex Rovers 15 4 0 11 8

Ladies A P W D L Pts

Dynamos 11 7 0 4 14

Bantams 11 6 1 4 13

Fabulous Fiddlers 12 6 0 6 12

Dolly Mixtures 11 6 0 5 12

Henbirds 8 5 0 3 10

Clangers 11 4 0 7 8

Fillies 12 3 1 8 7