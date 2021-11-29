Withycombe turn on the style in mid-table tussle

Withycombe and North Tawton going into the game on a level footing on a statistical level with four wins, five loses and a draw apiece, the scene was set for a great rugby battle.

The early exchanges of the game were fast paced with both sides sharing the possession and territory. As the opening quarter came to an end, the Withies enjoyed the benefits of some poor North Tawton discipline and ensured they would use the awarded penalties to good use and keep the hosts pinned inside their 22’.

This persistent pressure was rewarded on twenty minutes when a Withy driving maul was taken over the line and scored by Will Hockin, duly converted by the reliable boot of Tom Cooke.

With the half coming to an end and the first bit of real sustained pressure on Withy, North Tawton earned themselves a penalty on the edge of the 22’ and, with the help of the wind, Fly Half Ryan Gross’ kick dipped down through the posts to close the gap to just four points. Tom Cooke quickly replied with a well-angled penalty of his own to give Withy a 3-10 lead at the break.

The next points of the game went our way again when a second penalty kick from Cooke put Withycombe ten points ahead just before the hour mark. Withy thought they had their second thanks to Jack Fear, but as the pile of players left the ground, the ball was shown to have been held up in a great bit of last-ditch defending from the North Tawton forwards.

Minutes later, the Withy forwards upped their strength and walked a scrum under the posts, Number 8 Luke Pattison touched down for his debut try in green and black, which was also converted.

Thanks to the new 50:22 rule, Withy were back in attack in a dangerous position and after a few quick phases, Mike Richards crashed over the line next to the posts for the final converted score of the game. The full-time result: North Tawton 3, Withycombe 27.

Great win for Withycombe - Credit: Adam Curtis

Withies fighting for every ball - Credit: Adam Curtis



