Honours even against the Hornets in rare rugby draw

A late score from Newquay denied Withycombe victory, as their Cornish visitors pinched a dramatic draw at sunny Raleigh Park.

Newquay kept hold of the ball for much of the early exchanges of the game, but thanks to some great defence from Withy, they were made to work hard for every yard gained. Their hard work would eventually pay off as they were awarded a penalty inside the 22’ just to the left of the posts and an easy opportunity to get the opening points of the game with a shot at goal.

Withy replied well and, as the play entered the 22’, Withy were awarded the penalty. Fly half Adam Morris saw the opportunity ahead of him and took the penalty quickly; a couple of passes later, Withy were well placed on the try line to allow Max Cooke in at the corner for their opening score.

Both sets of supporters continued to be treated to some great rugby in the second half, with the possession transferred between the sides with the ball remaining largely within the middle third of the field.

With a series of penalties against them in the 5m channel, Newquay found themselves a man down after having a player sent to the sin bin. This left a weakness in the pack that could be exploited by Withy and they did just that; a mini break by Adam Morris brought the ball agonisingly close to the line, however the ball was quickly recycled out to Luke Pattison who snuck in within the pile of players to score. Harry Symons’ conversion opened the gap to 12-3 after 70 minutes.

Newquay responded immediately however with a try of their own under the posts to close that gap back down to just the two points. With less than five minutes left on the clock, Withy extended the lead thanks to a well taken Symons penalty.

However, this wasn’t to be the final score of the game as Newquay scored in the corner. With the conversion attempt hitting the uprights, the final whistle blew with the scores tied at 15 points apiece.

Withies denied by late score - Credit: Adam Curtis

Raleigh Park hosts a rugby thriller - Credit: Adam Curtis



