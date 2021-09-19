Tough day at the office for the Withies

Published: 7:37 AM September 19, 2021

A strong start to the league campaign isn’t always measured in winning games – this is the case with Withycombe RFC this year as the boys have so far done well to adjust to life in the higher league of Cornwall/Devon.

With the early exchanges going Cullompton’s way, Withy were taken aback by a second-minute scrum that saw the ball cleared to mid-pitch to allow Cully in under the posts.

A second try came Cullompton’s way shortly after when fly half Harvey Sanders skipped through the Withy tackles to score under the posts again, making the score 14-0 after just five minutes.

Withies were a little unlucky when it came to the host’s third try as a cross-kick by Cullompton led to a foot race down the right wing. With both sides seeming to touch down together, the decision went in the favour of Cully to give them the score in the corner. The points were topped up further a little later with a penalty in front of the posts to give Cullompton a 22-0 lead.

The second half began much the way of the first, with Cullompton striking early with a bonus point try as a quickly taken free-kick allowed the scrum-half between the posts. A further Cullompton break made it 41-0.

You may also want to watch:

Withy perseverance was finally rewarded on the hour when some continued pressure and a series of penalty advantages gave the boys the confidence to take the ball for a run. A quick tap penalty was passed to Joe Blyth, who managed to power to the line and with an outstretched hand, dot the ball on the line to score. Will Cooper’s conversion was struck nicely for a consolatory seven points.

The final blow came on 75 minutes when another intercepted pass was taken by the hosts to bring the final score to 48-7. A tough day today, but Withycombe continued to push throughout and never gave up.

The Withies welcome Saltash to Raleigh Park next Saturday. Kick-off 2:30pm.

Withycombe Rugby at Cullompton - Credit: Adam Curtis



