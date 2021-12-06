Withycombe keep the winning run going with third success at home

Withycombe produced some excellent rugby, in attack and defence, to record a 26-8 victory over Veor, their third in a row on home turf.

After 10 minutes, Veor were awarded a penalty just inside the Withy half. The confident fly half took a chance at goal and with pinpoint accuracy and a little help from the wind, the ball sailed through and put the visitors ahead.

Veor thought that they’d scored once again but the Withy defence stood strong to deny the try and with the ball back in green and black hands, it was swiftly shipped out to Danny Sansom who turned on the pace to run three quarters of the pitch to score. Tom Cooke topped up the points with the conversion and Withies took the lead.

As the first-half drew to a close, Withy enjoyed a period of strong attacking play on the 5m line and made the most of it when Tom Cooke grubbered the ball into the in-goal area. Cooke managed to skip through the defenders himself and jump on the ball to score in Premiership style.

The second half got underway with some more Veor pressure, causing Withy to put in the big tackles. One of these tackles by Hooker George Doughty was seen as “almost dangerous” and was penalised with a ten-minute rest in the sin bin.

Despite being a man down in the pack, the front line defence stood strong and kept the persistent Veor attack at bay. Another well timed break, this time by Paddy Haddad cleared the way before passing the ball out to Luke Pattison to run the remaining distance and score in the corner at Brook End; with the conversion attempt drifting just wide, Withies took a 19-3 lead into the final quarter of the game.

Another Withycombe break came from Tom Cooke, who saw the incoming tackle and passed off to Danny Sansom to sprint under the posts and score his second and Withies’ fourth for the bonus point. The visitors did manage a consolation try from flanker Jamie Moore.

Racing for the line - Credit: Adam Curtis

Withies contesting the line-out - Credit: Adam Curtis

Withycombe hat-trick of victories - Credit: Adam Curtis



