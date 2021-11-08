Withies stung by the Hornets in Cornwall

Withycombe had the benefit of this wind as the game got underway, but before they had even got a chance to make the most of the conditions, they found themselves a try down as a loose pass out wide was scooped up by the home side for an unconverted score with little over a minute on the clock.

Withies got onto the scoreboard at the end of the opening quarter when a good phase of play from Paddy Haddad cleared space for Sam Warren to run in over in the corner. Tom Cooke’s touchline conversion attempt sailed through the posts to give the visitors the lead.

On the half hour mark, Withy had got themselves into a strong attacking position, winning three penalties in a row following a brief lapse of concentration from the Hornets’ pack. We opted for a third scrum but lost the ball to relieve the pressure for Newquay.

The hosts had the final say of the half as a wayward clearing kick from the Withy 22’ landed in the arms of the Newquay winger, who slipped through the tackles to swan dive in the corner once again. With the kick landing wide, the half came to an end with Hornets sporting a 10-7 lead.

A great break by Sam Warren saw the ball make its way to the half way line. The final line of home defence went in for the tackle somewhat high to give Withy the penalty. The quick tap by Captain, Liam Cullen made considerable distance. With the ball recycled well, a perfectly timed pass out to Danny Sansom allowed him to break free and leave the Newquay defence standing, scoring to the left of the posts for Withy’s second converted try of the game.

You may also want to watch:

Withy concentration started to drop, as a 50:22 kick crossed the touchline at the 5m line. The ensuing line out was taken strongly as Withy conceded the penalty, which was taken quickly, creating the gap and scoring under the posts to put the hosts back in control of the game just before the hour mark.

Full time: Newquay Hornets 23 Withycombe 14.

Withies in action in Newquay - Credit: Withycombe RFC



