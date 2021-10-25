Withies pick up their first away win of the season in Cornwall

Published: 2:17 PM October 25, 2021

In a game where points proved to be at a premium, this match became all about the action in the middle third of the field.

With the wind blowing in favour of the Withies, the boot of Fly Half Tom Cooke would be a key ingredient in making ground past the solid home defence.

The best chance of the half though came from the dominant Withy pack, who drove a 5m scrum very close to the line but were just unable to get the ball grounded.

Shortly after, Liskeard-Looe had a chance of their own after a break down the line gave them a good period of attacking play in our red zone. They forced open a gap but mis-timed the supporting run as they were adjudged offside going over the try line.

Following this flurry into each other’s 22’s, the remainder of the half was played out back in the middle third to bring the half time score to 0-0.

The third quarter of the game followed suit and the Lions had two attempts at goal on 42 and 65 minutes, both of which sailed wide.

Soon after the second penalty from the Lions, Withy turned the screw and really started to show real strength in the pack and a penalty kicked to touch just inside the home 22’.

The line out was secured and a driving maul, gaining in strength and momentum, the ‘Withy Express’ powered over the line, giving Chris ‘Fridge’ Gibbons the perfect chance to dive down and score, but conversion missed.

Almost immediately though, the Lions struck back and earned a penalty. It was third time lucky for the kicker as he brought his team to within two points.

As the clock neared full time, Withies had two separate 5m line outs to defend to maintain the slim lead. The second of which was stolen by the boys as the clock turned red. The ball was duly caught and kicked into touch to bring the game to an end.

Final score: Liskeard-Looe 3 – 5 Withycombe.