Withies earn a point at Bude in tough season opener

Published: 11:07 PM September 6, 2021

With the slight slope in their favour, the home side started the game strong, passing the ball well to work their way down the field and their kick to touch at the 5m line was won; the ball crossed the line for an unconverted score on just 3 minutes.

Withycombe pressure turned into points on 14 minutes, when a Bude scrum was stolen, passed out to Sam Warren and he scored to bring the teams level.

The screw continued to turn up until a lapse in discipline handed control back to Bude with a couple of penalties. With the possession and territory briefly in their favour, Bude came together well to ship the ball wide to the hands of winger Zerran Hammond who scored in the corner to put his team back into the lead at 10-5.

The second half started with a bang, as debutant Luke Pattison cleared the way for a simple pass to Joe Blyth to run clear and score under the posts. Will Cooper’s kick sailed through the posts to put the Withies in the lead.

However, the speedy second half continued and a penalty kick from the hosts put them back ahead 13-12.

A Bude scrum in their own 22’ was won cleanly, however the clearing pass wasn’t so good, with the loose ball finding the feet of Sam Warren once again. The grubber kick bounced back into his hands to run unopposed across the line, with the extra two points added by Will Cooper, the boys re-took the lead 13-19.

With another ten minutes of Withy pressure, the game was looking good, but there was still time for a final try by Bude – their characteristic strength was shown when it mattered as a driving maul was walked over for another converted try to take a one point lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Withies tried with all their might to regain the lead, but with a penalty attempt at goal drifting wide and a controversial try saving tackle the Withies were denied any further points in the game.

Next week sees the Withies’ first league game back at Raleigh Park as we host Plymstock Albion Oaks. Kick off 3pm. We’d love to see as many of you there to pack the park and show your support for the boys.

Withycombe U16s took to the field for their first game of a long-awaited season, producing a superb display to beat Tor RFC 50-0.

