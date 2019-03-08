Advanced search

Wisdom and Whitehead triumph in Bailey Salvers

PUBLISHED: 19:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 24 July 2019

The pair of Mike Wisdom and Mike Whitehead are the East Devon Golf Club Bailey Salvers winners for 2019, writes Helen Chivers.

Wisdom and Whitehead recorded an impressive 11 under par round of 47 stableford points in the better ball competition, to win by one shot from the field of over 100 players.

It was a close fought competition with the pairing of Jack Jones and Peter de la Mare just one shot back in second place with 46 points and Bill McDermott and Graham Taylor in third with 45 points.

Dennis Chivers and Vice Captain Malcolm Pressey claimed fourth place on countback ahead of Fred Hughes and Tom Kenny and Barry Clayton and Keith Glover as all three pairs scored eight under par rounds of 44 points.

The Bailey Salvers is played for annually by men aged over 60 and were presented to the club by the then club treasurer, Ralph Bailey in 1974.

