News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Wins for East Budleigh and the Robinettes

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021   
East Budleigh Team photo

East Budleigh Team photo - Credit: East Budleigh

East Budleigh made it five wins on the bounce with victory at Newtown in Joma League 1 last Saturday. 

The opening goal came after 25 minutes when Kyle Barnsley played the ball into the box, Guy Laverock got his head to it to set up Rian Hill who finished off from close range. At the other end, Jays ‘keeper Mark Bown was handling brilliantly to keep the home side at bay. 

It was 2-0 before the break when Jack Greenslade played in Hill, who returned the favour for Laverock to covert from six yards out. 

The third and clinching goal came with twenty minutes to play when Laverock cut in from the right to produce a smart finish into the top corner from 20 yards. 

East Budleigh Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Cullompton, with Nathan Penhallurick scoring for the Jays. 

You may also want to watch:

The Robinettes of Budleigh Salterton F.C. welcomed new members of the DWFL Crediton United Ladies, for a Graddon Vending Devon County F.A. Women’s Senior Cup Second Round match.   
 
Crediton’s Leanne Bailey opened the scoring on 18 minutes but Budleigh kept pressing forward and, on 26 and 29 minutes, found the target. Kirsty Brown was involved in both, her corner was headed home by Maisie Smith, then Brown’s 25-yard lob sailed out of the ‘keeper’s reach for 2-1. 

 The start of the second period was almost a repeat of the first, most possession to Budleigh, but once again the visitors netted first, followed with a second to lead 2-3, both scored by Chey Coakley.  
Kirsty Brown equalised, before the most controversial decision of the match, Crediton being denied what seemed a penalty. The Robinettes then regained the lead, defender Jodie Millett ventured forward and successfully attempted a long range shot and watched it settled in the nett.   

The final goal came in the closing period with a superb strike by Connie Buttle cementing a 5-3 victory, and a place into the next round.  Katie Worsley shared the Player of the Match award with Kirsty Brown and Maisie Smith. 

Budleigh Salterton Ladies

Budleigh Salterton Ladies - Credit: Spurs Tom


Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to man who saw town's marina through transition
  2. 2 Lifeboat crew plan bumper fireworks display fundraiser
  3. 3 Budleigh up to third with thrilling win
  1. 4 Much-loved public parks given the green flag
  2. 5 Friends remember Alison as cancer support fund grows to £40,000
  3. 6 St Peter's runner-up in Devon's best churchyard award
  4. 7 Call for 370 more care workers in East Devon
  5. 8 Champions of art and culture help connect communities
  6. 9 Serious injury abandons Exmouth v Brislington
  7. 10 Vandals target vital equipment used by coastwatch team
Football
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Train going through Honiton station

Rail users can enjoy 'moor' views as Dartmoor Line reopens after 50 years

Adam Manning

person
Honiton's Aldi store. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref mhh 4589-29-13SH To order your copy of this photograp

Supermarket chain planning four new stores in East Devon

Adam Manning

person
grassy area

New live music festival is coming to Exmouth next year

Philippa Davies

person
Young boy doing kitesurfing stunt

Exmouth's 'kite twins' triumph in national freestyle championships

Philippa Davies

person