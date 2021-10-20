Wins for East Budleigh and the Robinettes

Published: 12:00 AM October 20, 2021

East Budleigh made it five wins on the bounce with victory at Newtown in Joma League 1 last Saturday.

The opening goal came after 25 minutes when Kyle Barnsley played the ball into the box, Guy Laverock got his head to it to set up Rian Hill who finished off from close range. At the other end, Jays ‘keeper Mark Bown was handling brilliantly to keep the home side at bay.

It was 2-0 before the break when Jack Greenslade played in Hill, who returned the favour for Laverock to covert from six yards out.

The third and clinching goal came with twenty minutes to play when Laverock cut in from the right to produce a smart finish into the top corner from 20 yards.

East Budleigh Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Cullompton, with Nathan Penhallurick scoring for the Jays.

The Robinettes of Budleigh Salterton F.C. welcomed new members of the DWFL Crediton United Ladies, for a Graddon Vending Devon County F.A. Women’s Senior Cup Second Round match.



Crediton’s Leanne Bailey opened the scoring on 18 minutes but Budleigh kept pressing forward and, on 26 and 29 minutes, found the target. Kirsty Brown was involved in both, her corner was headed home by Maisie Smith, then Brown’s 25-yard lob sailed out of the ‘keeper’s reach for 2-1.

The start of the second period was almost a repeat of the first, most possession to Budleigh, but once again the visitors netted first, followed with a second to lead 2-3, both scored by Chey Coakley.

Kirsty Brown equalised, before the most controversial decision of the match, Crediton being denied what seemed a penalty. The Robinettes then regained the lead, defender Jodie Millett ventured forward and successfully attempted a long range shot and watched it settled in the nett.

The final goal came in the closing period with a superb strike by Connie Buttle cementing a 5-3 victory, and a place into the next round. Katie Worsley shared the Player of the Match award with Kirsty Brown and Maisie Smith.

Budleigh Salterton Ladies - Credit: Spurs Tom



