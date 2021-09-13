Winning start for Axminster Town Ladies

Published: 10:52 AM September 13, 2021

Axminster Town followed up the previous week's victory with 4 - 3 home win against Exeter City Development. On target for the Tigers were Poppy Cloke with a hat trick and one from Kitty Deem-Stone. The visitors scored through Chloe Harris (2) and Charley Prouse..

In a reverse of last week's fixture, Crediton United to play West Exe Park Rangers, but this time West Exe were able claim all three points after a 4 - 1 win. Hitting the back of the net for West Exe were Hollie Stone, Ashley Graham, Faith Atchinson and Louise Elsey. Cheyenne Oakley replied for Crediton.

The students of Exeter University hit the ground running, romping to a 10 - 4 home win over Bradninch. Bryony Irvine led the way with four goals, added to by Hannah Williams (2), Ellie Purle (2) and one each from Lily Keene and Simone Williams. Bradninch replied with a hat trick from Harriot Taylor and the other goal from Sophie Bamforth.