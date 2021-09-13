News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Winning start for Axminster Town Ladies

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:52 AM September 13, 2021   
Devon Women Football League

Devon Women Football League - Credit: Sean Hartrey

Axminster Town followed up the previous week's victory with 4 - 3 home win against Exeter City Development. On target for the Tigers were Poppy Cloke with a hat trick and one from Kitty Deem-Stone. The visitors scored through Chloe Harris (2) and Charley Prouse.. 

In a reverse of last week's fixture, Crediton United to play West Exe Park Rangers, but this time West Exe were able claim all three points after a 4 - 1 win. Hitting the back of the net for West Exe were Hollie Stone, Ashley Graham, Faith Atchinson and Louise Elsey. Cheyenne Oakley replied for Crediton. 

The students of Exeter University hit the ground running, romping to a 10 - 4 home win over Bradninch. Bryony Irvine led the way with four goals, added to by Hannah Williams (2), Ellie Purle (2) and one each from Lily Keene and Simone Williams. Bradninch replied with a hat trick from Harriot Taylor and the other goal from Sophie Bamforth.  

You may also want to watch:

Football
East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HSBC

Relentless tide of bank closures stinks of short-sightedness

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
ALB 8 9 21 Hugh DeSouza

Exmouth RNLI lifeboats launched to persons calling for help

Joseph Bulmer

person
Graham Liverton, NODA SW councillor, and Wendy Groves the director

Success of Ladies' Day was a racing certainty from the off

Tricia Barclay

Logo Icon
James and Emma from Shaka Watersports

Watersports firm is 100th business to join Love Topsham

Tim Dixon

person