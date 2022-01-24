Win keeps Exmouth Town second with games in hand

Exmouth Town made it five wins out of six games with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Keynsham Town.

They made a blistering start with Ace High and Ben Steer going close in the opening sixty seconds but the visitors soon showed they were not at the game merely to make up the numbers. A quick break, a clear run on goal and the ball slipped past the advancing Chris Wright had “goal” written all over it until a sensational sliding goal line clearance from Dave Rowe maintained the status quo.

High and Steer both threatened again before Keynsham were reduced to ten men with 38 minutes played, the player picking up two yellow cards. Jordan Harris had a shot blocked with Max Gillard firing the rebound over the crossbar before another crucial refereeing decision on 44 minutes.

With Town in a strong attacking position down the right, the referee stopped play to the surprise and frustration of the home crowd. What followed was the visiting Captain being sent to the sin bin and Harris planting the resulting free-kick into the corner of the net to give Town a deserved half time lead.

Down to nine men at the start of the second half, the visitors dug deep and managed to frustrate Town at every opportunity and were back up to ten players when Town scored their second.

A corner was only half-cleared and Aarron Denny was on hand to convert a sweet left-foot volley. Dan Cullen then had a free header from a corner to effectively seal victory but narrowly missed the far post.

This let-off seemed to galvanize the visitor who started to commit more players forward and were rewarded when they took full advantage of some indifferent defending to reduce the deficit on 73 minutes.

Town were now struggling to find the fluency they had shown in the first half as Keynsham continued to battle hard but fine interplay between Denny and Josh Cann saw the latter’s effort saved by the ‘keepers legs, as Exmouth closed out the game to record another important victory.

Aaron Denny on the run - Credit: Gerry Hunt

Big win for Exmouth Town - Credit: Gerry Hunt



