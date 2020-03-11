Win for Cornish in 16-hole Stableford at East Devon

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Robert Cornish made the most of some early spring sunshine to win the men's 16-hole Stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club on Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Cornish took full advantage of the break in the weather to win the Stableford that was played over a shortened 16-hole course due to a waterlogged fairway.

His score of four under par 36 points would have been good on any day and saw him beat the field of 86 players by two shots.

Robert topped Division Three by three shots, with Ben Platt taking second place with 33 points.

Jim McIlfatrick was third with 32 points, while Simon Harding beat Roy Barber into fourth place on countback as they both scored 31 points. Robert Dance won Division One with 34 points and birdies on the eighth, 11th, 16th and 18th holes. May and Robin Murray were two shots back on 32 points, with May taking second place on countback. David Watson was third on 31 points, and Graham Maskell took fourth place ahead of Russell Corney, Chris Abraham and Richard Eltham as they all scored 30 points.

Division Two was won by Chris Taunton with 34 points and birdies on the 11th and 17th holes. Steve Robinson, Nigel Goode and Club Captain Malcolm Pressey were all two shots further back on 32 points, with Steve taking second place on countback. Alex Hall was fifth with 30 points.