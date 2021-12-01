Win for Budleigh ladies but the men slip up

Budleigh Salterton Ladies got back to winning ways, when they took on the University of Exeter for points in the DWFL Eastern Division. This follows two consecutive defeats by Axminster Town, writes SpursTom.

The Robinettes could not have asked for a better start than they got, Lucy Burch netting inside 30 seconds following a sublime through ball by Kirsty Brown.

The lead was increased nine minutes later, Kirsty Brown making no mistake from a direct free-kick. Moments later, Burch returned the favour with a pinpoint pass to Brown for her second.

The students came more and more into the game, Suzy Osborne heading off the goal-line for Budleigh, but the University did pull one back before the break when Petra Moulakaki hit the target. Half-time 3-1.

The students were uplifted by their goal, and came out strong after the interval, but it was the hosts who increased their lead to 4-1, Bec Long firing home. Moments later, Exeter reduced the deficit with Maddi Tse lobbing home.

A four-player move started by a throw-out from ‘keeper Freyja Wilkinson was completed by Tahla Williams for 5-2. It should have been six for Budleigh, but Williams spurned a penalty kick.

Referee Mr. Colin Thomas, who himself had an excellent match, commented on a good game and pointed out Budleigh skipper Suzy Osborne’s fine performance in the middle of the midfield as the key factor in the match.

The news was not so positive for the Budleigh Salterton men’s team, as the Robins went down to a second successive defeat in North Devon.

The trip to North Molton was hampered by a number of absentees, including the suspended Jack Pepperell and leading scorer Jack Hocking.

Played in a fierce wind, Budleigh fell behind to a brace of set-piece goals, which has been their defensive nemesis this season.

Jacob Tinsley and Kayden Vittles both went close to reducing the arrears before North Molton effectively sealed the points with a third on the hour. The Robins were hit by a late fourth and will hope for better luck at home to Feniton on Saturday.