Western League Suspended

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:01 AM December 31, 2020   
Exmouth Town playmaker Aaron Denny in action during the home win over Hallen. Picture; GARRY HUNT

Exmouth Town will begin 2021 with another enforced break from competitive football following the suspension of the Toolstation Western League. 

A full statement from the League said: 

The Toolstation Western League has suspended League fixtures until January 22, pending the next Government review of the Local Authority Tier system. The Western League Board had been working with Clubs that wanted to continue playing to create a fixture list that facilitated games to take place.

However, with Somerset put into Tier 4, where playing non-league football is not allowed, the Board felt it was not appropriate to continue playing matches until the Coronavirus situation across the league's area had improved. 

The next review of Local Authority Tiers is scheduled to take place on January 13, following which the Western League Board will review their position regarding League fixtures. However, the League have reassured Clubs that whatever the outcome of the next review, they will be given a reasonable notice period, meaning that fixtures cannot resume until Saturday, January 23 at the earliest. 

