Western League survey issued to clubs

Published: 12:00 AM January 14, 2021

As uncertainty continues for local football, the Toolstation Western League has issued Exmouth Town and all competing clubs with a survey to assess views across the division.

The Football Association Leagues Committee, which governs the Western League, met on January 5 to discuss the current lockdown measures.

The early conclusions echoed what has been said by Exmouth Town for some time, with the Committee extremely doubtful that a normal completion of the current season will be possible.

Aside from the huge amount of fixtures still to be played, the issue of no supporters allowed to attend games is financially crippling for clubs at a Western League level.

The FA have also stated that extending the season into June is not considered a feasible option at present.

The results of this survey will be used to assist the Leagues Committee in making a recommendation to the FA Council as to how this season is concluded.