Western League at Christmas

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM December 31, 2020   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

In the seemingly endless battle with Covid restrictions, the tier system and soggy pitches, there were just a handful of games played in the Western League over Christmas. 
Two that did go ahead on Boxing Day will have garnered some interest from Exmouth Town, as Clevedon and Westbury United made up some ground on the Southern Road outift. 
Town enter the New Year in third position but Clevedon moved level on points with a 3-0 win over Chipping Sodbury, while Westbury are just a point further back after edging past Bradford Town with a 1-0 success. 
Keynsham Town and Wellington were the other two winners on Boxing Day, but Westbury swiftly undid their good work by suffering a surprise 4-1 home loss to Shepton Mallet on Bank Holiday, with Brislington winning at Chipping Sodbury in the other game. 
There were also two festive fixtures in the FA Vase, with Tavistock cruising past Buckland with a 4-0 victory and Bridgwater progressed on penalties.  

Non-League Football

