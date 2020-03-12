Welch squelches his way to victory in Stableford at East Devon

Golf club and ball Archant

Brian Welch won the Seniors 16-hole stableford played at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

The weather has hardly been kind to golfers since the start of the year, weeks of rain and wind culminating with the wettest February on record.

However, being located on a cliff top has its advantages and means the course at East Devon Golf Club drains more freely than elsewhere in the county and can be played pretty much all year round.

Recent competitions have been played over 16, rather than 18, holes because of a waterlogged fairway, but the golfers have been making the most of any opportunity to get out on the course.

Last Monday Brian Welch took the honours in the seniors' stableford played over the shortened course.

His 34 points saw him claim the victory ahead of 88 players. Roy Barber was the best of four players all a shot further back on 33 points, beating Kim Johnson, Glenn Page (who had birdies on the second, 10th and 13th holes) and Peter Grant on countback.