Weekend Results in East Devon Football
- Credit: Submitted
Southern League Premier
Hayes & Yeading United 2 Tiverton Town 3
Toolstation Western League Premier
Mousehole 0 Exmouth Town 0
South-West Peninsula League
Bovey Tracey 0 Axminster Town 1
Crediton United 1 Brixham 3
Elburton Villa 2 Elmore 2
Holsworthy 0 Dartmouth 0
Honiton Town 1 Cullompton Rangers 1
Ivybridge Town 2 Plymouth Marjon 3
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Torrington 0
Okehampton Argyle 4 Sidmouth Town 0
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 Torpoint Athletic 5
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Liverton United 0 North Molton Sports Club 3
Topsham Town 5 Alphington 0
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Beer Albion 3 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 0
Elmore 2nds 1 Thorverton 4
Kentisbeare 5 Axminster Town 2nds 0
Lapford 6 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2 Lyme Regis 3
University of Exeter 2nds 8 Dawlish United 0
Division One
Alphington 2nds 2 Bow AAC 0
Chard Town Reserves 0 Topsham Town 2nds 7
East Budleigh 2 Crediton United 2nds 0
Halwill 1 University of Exeter 3rds 6
Hatherleigh Town 0 Sandford 2
Newtown 2nds 4 Lympstone 1
Division Two
Newton St Cyres 2 Beer Albion 2nds 1
Tedburn St Mary 1 Tipton St John 2
Teignmouth 2nds 3 Dunkeswell Rovers 2
University of Exeter 4ths 2 Chagford 3
Winkleigh 2 Exmouth Spartans 1
Division Three
Central 4 Exeter United 2
Heavitree United 3 University of Exeter 5ths 0
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Devon Yeoman 5
Seaton Town 0 Westexe Park Rangers 4
Division Four
Bampton 3 South Zeal United 0
Bravehearts 2 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0
Sidmouth Town 3rds 2 East Budleigh 2nds 1
Division Five
Elmore 3rds 1 University of Exeter 6ths 2
Upottery 2nds 5 Amory Green Rovers 2
Division Six
Devon Yeoman 2nds 5 Witheridge 2nds 1
Kenn Valley United 3 Falcons FC 2
Sandford 2nds 0 University of Exeter 7ths 2
Division Eight
City Raiders AFC 2 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0
Exeter Panthers 1 The Heart of Oak FC 8
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 3 University of Exeter 8ths 0
Division Nine
Ex Dons 2 Hemyock 2nds 0
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 2 City Raiders AFC 2nds 3
League Cup Group 1
Clyst Valley 2nds 5 Otterton 6
Feniton 2nds 1 Honiton Town 2nds 1
League Cup Group 2
AFC Morchard Bishop 1 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 2
Cranbrook United 2nds 6 Feniton Development 1
North Tawton 2nds 2 Priory 4
South Zeal United 2nds 2 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 8
Whipton & Pinhoe 2 Beacon Knights 0
Football Express Cup
Otterton 2nds 2 Starcross Dons 3