Weekend Results in East Devon Football

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:27 AM March 27, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Southern League Premier 
Hayes & Yeading United 2 Tiverton Town 3 

Toolstation Western League Premier 
Mousehole 0 Exmouth Town 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Bovey Tracey 0 Axminster Town 1 
Crediton United 1 Brixham 3 
Elburton Villa 2 Elmore 2 
Holsworthy 0 Dartmouth 0 
Honiton Town 1 Cullompton Rangers 1 
Ivybridge Town 2 Plymouth Marjon 3 
Newton Abbot Spurs 0 Torrington 0 
Okehampton Argyle 4 Sidmouth Town 0 
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 1 Torpoint Athletic 5 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Liverton United 0 North Molton Sports Club 3 
Topsham Town 5 Alphington 0 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Beer Albion 3 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 0 
Elmore 2nds 1 Thorverton 4 
Kentisbeare 5 Axminster Town 2nds 0 
Lapford 6 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 0 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 2 Lyme Regis 3 
University of Exeter 2nds 8 Dawlish United 0 

Division One 
Alphington 2nds 2 Bow AAC 0 
Chard Town Reserves 0 Topsham Town 2nds 7 
East Budleigh 2 Crediton United 2nds 0 
Halwill 1 University of Exeter 3rds 6 
Hatherleigh Town 0 Sandford 2 
Newtown 2nds 4 Lympstone 1 

Division Two 
Newton St Cyres 2 Beer Albion 2nds 1 
Tedburn St Mary 1 Tipton St John 2  
Teignmouth 2nds 3  Dunkeswell Rovers 2  
University of Exeter 4ths 2 Chagford 3 
Winkleigh 2 Exmouth Spartans 1 

Division Three 
Central 4 Exeter United 2 
Heavitree United 3 University of Exeter 5ths 0 
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Devon Yeoman 5 
Seaton Town 0 Westexe Park Rangers 4 

Division Four 
Bampton 3 South Zeal United 0 
Bravehearts 2 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 0 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 2 East Budleigh 2nds 1 

Division Five 
Elmore 3rds 1 University of Exeter 6ths 2 
Upottery 2nds 5 Amory Green Rovers 2 

Division Six 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 5 Witheridge 2nds 1 
Kenn Valley United 3 Falcons FC 2 
Sandford 2nds 0 University of Exeter 7ths 2 

Division Eight 
City Raiders AFC 2 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 0 
Exeter Panthers 1 The Heart of Oak FC 8 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 3 University of Exeter 8ths 0 

Division Nine 
Ex Dons 2 Hemyock 2nds 0 
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 2 City Raiders AFC 2nds 3 

League Cup Group 1 
Clyst Valley 2nds 5 Otterton 6 
Feniton 2nds 1 Honiton Town 2nds 1 

League Cup Group 2 
AFC Morchard Bishop 1 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 2 
Cranbrook United 2nds 6 Feniton Development 1 
North Tawton 2nds 2 Priory 4 
South Zeal United 2nds 2 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 8 
Whipton & Pinhoe 2 Beacon Knights 0 

Football Express Cup 
Otterton 2nds 2 Starcross Dons 3 

