News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Weekend of wins for Budleigh Robins and Robinettes

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:30 PM January 17, 2022
Budleigh Salterton Football Club

Budleigh Salterton Football Club - Credit: Archant

It was a happy weekend of football for Budleigh Salterton, as both the men and women’s team sealed deserved victories. 

The Budleigh men travelled to Liverton United in the Devon Football League, seeking a first win in this corner of South Devon for many years. 

It looked like another frustrating trip for the Robins, when Liverton took the lead after just five minutes against the run of play on a sticky surface. 

The Robins responded quickly, drawing level with an excellent cross from Sam Glanville-Ford picking out the run of Jack Hocking for a powerful header past the home ‘keeper. 

The game descended into a scrappy period before Hocking ran on to a clearance from Jake Chudley on the stroke of half-time and the Budleigh leading scorer made no mistake with the chance. 

It has been a long time since Budleigh have won at Liverton, even going back to the old days of the South-West Premier League, and the Robins demonstrated the necessary determination to break that run. 

A free-kick from Hocking was well saved after a foul on Jacob Tinsley. Budleigh kept piling forward in search of the decisive third and got their reward in the dying minutes, Hocking feeding substitute Adam Wilkinson for a calmly slotted finish.    

Most Read

  1. 1 'Rally for the Raleigh' - plan launched for community to buy village pub
  2. 2 Volunteers from a local mental health group build a new shed for Exmouth school
  3. 3 Cocktails and fine dining on the menu at Exmouth hotel
  1. 4 Exmouth history: Iron Age and Celtic settlements
  2. 5 Exmouth Town up to second with crucial victory
  3. 6 Property of the Week: Livonia Road
  4. 7 Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
  5. 8 New comedy show coming to Exmouth Pavilion next month
  6. 9 East Devon Weekend Football Results
  7. 10 Plastic Free Exmouth reflect on a busy year for the group

Budleigh host Braunton on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off at Greenway Lane and a big test against the North Devon visitors.  

Budleigh's Adam Wilkinson

Budleigh's Adam Wilkinson - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Football Club

There was also great news from the Robinettes, as Budleigh Salterton Ladies recorded a 7-2 win over Seaton Town in the Devon Women’s League, writes SpursTown.  

Budleigh opened the scoring early on through dead-ball specialist Kirsty Brown from a direct free kick.  By the 20th minute, it was increased to 3-0, firstly Jodie Millett threaded a perfect pass for Brown to claim her second, this was quickly followed by Brown’s corner being converted by Jodie Millett.   

Meg Griffiths scored twice for the visitors but a Becky Long penalty ensured a 4-2 Budleigh at the break. Long scored from the spot again in the second half and there were further goals from Lucy Burch and Tahla Williams. 

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery S

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM - Credit: Archant


Non-League Football
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth's existing police station, which will be replaced by a modern building. 

New police station announced for Exmouth

Philippa Davies

person
reducing waste co-op basket

Stores to sell products after 'best before' date for as little as 20p

Paul Jones

person
The damaged planters in the Strand, thought to have been hit by a car

Exmouth In Bloom 'beyond cross' after vehicle damages their planters

Philippa Davies

person
Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance Helicopter in need of repair following an emergency...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon