Weekend of wins for Budleigh Robins and Robinettes

It was a happy weekend of football for Budleigh Salterton, as both the men and women’s team sealed deserved victories.

The Budleigh men travelled to Liverton United in the Devon Football League, seeking a first win in this corner of South Devon for many years.

It looked like another frustrating trip for the Robins, when Liverton took the lead after just five minutes against the run of play on a sticky surface.

The Robins responded quickly, drawing level with an excellent cross from Sam Glanville-Ford picking out the run of Jack Hocking for a powerful header past the home ‘keeper.

The game descended into a scrappy period before Hocking ran on to a clearance from Jake Chudley on the stroke of half-time and the Budleigh leading scorer made no mistake with the chance.

It has been a long time since Budleigh have won at Liverton, even going back to the old days of the South-West Premier League, and the Robins demonstrated the necessary determination to break that run.

A free-kick from Hocking was well saved after a foul on Jacob Tinsley. Budleigh kept piling forward in search of the decisive third and got their reward in the dying minutes, Hocking feeding substitute Adam Wilkinson for a calmly slotted finish.

Budleigh host Braunton on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off at Greenway Lane and a big test against the North Devon visitors.

Budleigh's Adam Wilkinson - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Football Club

There was also great news from the Robinettes, as Budleigh Salterton Ladies recorded a 7-2 win over Seaton Town in the Devon Women’s League, writes SpursTown.

Budleigh opened the scoring early on through dead-ball specialist Kirsty Brown from a direct free kick. By the 20th minute, it was increased to 3-0, firstly Jodie Millett threaded a perfect pass for Brown to claim her second, this was quickly followed by Brown’s corner being converted by Jodie Millett.

Meg Griffiths scored twice for the visitors but a Becky Long penalty ensured a 4-2 Budleigh at the break. Long scored from the spot again in the second half and there were further goals from Lucy Burch and Tahla Williams.

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM - Credit: Archant



