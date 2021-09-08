Weekend of thrills for Brixington Blues

Published: 12:00 AM September 8, 2021





Brixington Blues U10s played in a pre-season tournament at the Exeter City training ground and proved themselves to be a match for anyone.

The boys we’re unbeaten on the night, apart from when facing the ECFC Academy, narrowly losing out to them in the group and then again in the final of the tournament.

Goals were shared around the team, as well as great defensive displays, the boys all did themselves proud.

As a Club and as a team, the Blues would like to say a massive Thank you to Gary and the team at

Your Move Exmouth for sponsoring their new kit.

Brixington Blues U14s were involved in a highly dramatic game against Marine Academy Plymouth (MAP), which ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

The Blues were inspired in the early stages, racing into a deserved lead when Alex Haggerty fed a pass to Harry Drew-Cull and his rocket shot produced fine save from the MAP ‘keeper, but Noah Bassett was on hand to convert the rebound.

Drew-Cull then slammed home a penalty three minutes later, but MAP displayed their firepower by halving the deficit just before half-time.

The scores were level moments after the restart but that seemed to galvanise the Blues once more, winning the ball in midfield and Bassett turned sharply in the box before firing a confident finish into the corner.

After some fine work from the likes of Eden Woodall, Sam Roberts, Evan Slater and Finley Tucker, the Blues almost extended their lead, but they didn’t have to wait too long for number four, Bassett switching a pass to Billy Roberts, who deceived the MAP defence with a sublime first touch and composed finish.

As one of the leading grassroots clubs in Plymouth, MAP refused to concede a defeat and a topsy-turvy encounter turned back in their favour when a rebounded off a Brixington player for an unfortunate own goal.

Harry Meaden produced a fantastic save to keep the Blues in front but he could do nothing about the late equaliser.

It was a cracking game and great preparation for the season-opener at Twyford Spartans on Saturday.

Brixington Blues U10s - Credit: Brixington Blues