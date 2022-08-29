Weekend of mixed fortunes for Exmouth Town

Exmouth Town continued their winning start to their debut season in the Southern League with a hard fought 2-0 victory over Paulton Rovers last Saturday watched by a crowd of 295, the second highest in Division One South.

Town made a bright start with Levi Landricombe forcing a save after only two minutes but the striker was not to be denied five minutes later. Latching on to a defence-splitting pass from Aarron Denny, he buried his shot pass a despairing ‘keeper.

As the visitors looked to respond, a curling shot that narrowly went wide of the far post was the closest they came to scoring with Town creating the better opportunities.

Fine runs from Landricombe and Steer led to half-chances but the second goal their play deserved arrived on the stroke of half-time. A fine flowing move started by Callum Shipton saw Landricombe square the ball across the six-yard line for Jordan Harris to fire home at the far post.

The visitors posed more of a threat in the second half with Mark Lever clearing one effort off the line but the closest either side came to scoring was a header from Ethan Slater, his first touch after coming on as a sub that clipped the top of the crossbar.

Shots from Denny and Landricombe kept the visiting glovesman busy but with the Town defence again well marshalled by a man of the match performance by Dave Rowe, making his 200th appearance for Town, they closed out another strong performance. After three games played, only Town and Southampton based Sholing, who top the League on goal difference, have won their three opening games.

Town were also in action on Monday when they visited Willand Rovers but are without a game this Saturday.

The Willand game resulted in a first defeat of the season for Town, who fell behind to a Douglas Camilo on 14 minutes and never really found their attacking rhythm in the Mid Devon sunshine. Even a late red card for the hosts failed to spur on Exmouth, who were unable to find an equaliser.

Exmouth's Levi Landricombe, who scored the first goal, beats Paulton's Neil Martin to the ball - Credit: Gerry Hunt



